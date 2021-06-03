Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kuvvat Ashyrov

TM Cypher

TM Cypher, or Turkmen Cypher in full, is a show where rappers freestyle to a beat so as to showcase their talent. The event was born out of the desire to improve Turkmen rap culture.
The contemporary design was made to be simple and strong. The logo has the letters "T" and "M" conjoined in a way that makes it easy for anyone to identify it immediately.

For more: https://www.behance.net/gallery/106817851/TM-Cypher
For Business Inquiries: quvvatashyrov@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
