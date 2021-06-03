TM Cypher, or Turkmen Cypher in full, is a show where rappers freestyle to a beat so as to showcase their talent. The event was born out of the desire to improve Turkmen rap culture.

The contemporary design was made to be simple and strong. The logo has the letters "T" and "M" conjoined in a way that makes it easy for anyone to identify it immediately.

For more: https://www.behance.net/gallery/106817851/TM-Cypher

For Business Inquiries: quvvatashyrov@gmail.com