Driftwood Logo scotland branding identity type logotype logodesign logo design typography
Logo/mockup for a new logo for Jo over at Driftwood.
This logo is for a new waterfront studio and artist's shop in Gourdon, Scotland which will bring tourists and art lovers to the local area.

Let me know what you think in the comments.
----
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
