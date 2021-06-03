Driftwood Logo

Logo/mockup for a new logo for Jo over at Driftwood.

This logo is for a new waterfront studio and artist's shop in Gourdon, Scotland which will bring tourists and art lovers to the local area.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

----

