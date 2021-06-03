Trending designs to inspire you
Bone Conduction Headphones
Govision Bone conduction headphones that deliver unrivaled situational awareness & comfort. Govision Vibez premium audio provides the ultimate open ear listening experience. #BoneConductionHeadphones.
Be open to the world around you. Bone conduction technology allows for both high-quality sound and situational awareness to deliver a hearing experience like no other. Fitted for long-term wear. Our light-as-air headphones will take you through the day without compromising on comfort. You might just forget you're wearing them.
Open-Ear Design. Bone conduction technology leaves ears open to ambient sounds while delivering premium audio. Lightweight & Flexible. Featuring a wraparound titanium frame to ensure comfortable long-term wear. Sweatproof. Inspired by athletes, an IP55 rating repels sweat, dust, and moisture. Enjoy audio and dual noise-canceling mics for crystal-clear calls.
Bone Conduction Technology
Open Ear Design
Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity: Range Up to 10m.
Sweat Resistant
6hrs Play Time
Buy Bone Conduction Headphones: https://www.govisionusa.com/product/vibez-bone-conduction-headphones/