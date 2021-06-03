Trending designs to inspire you
🌳 Treebal, the eco-responsible messaging service that plants trees
Preserving the planet while protecting its data: these are the challenges taken up by Treebal, a mobile app. We designed their visual identity with the main objective: eco-design.
👉 Full project on behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/107759979/La-messagerie-co-responsable-qui-plante-des-arbres