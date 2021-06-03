Logo for Bunnydevs

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design for Bunnydevs.
Bunnydevs is a digital IT platform, based in Dhaka. mostly deal with apps & websites.
Feel free to give any feedback about this design.
Here's is the full details in the link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120769105/Logo-Design-Bunnydevs
Thank you.