Joy Abraham

Logo for Bunnydevs

Joy Abraham
Joy Abraham
  • Save
Logo for Bunnydevs typography icon peace love design business card business minimal agency graphics illustration bangladesh dhaka ja thejoyabraham branding logo bunnydevs
Download color palette

Logo design for Bunnydevs.

Bunnydevs is a digital IT platform, based in Dhaka. mostly deal with apps & websites.

Feel free to give any feedback about this design.

Here's is the full details in the link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120769105/Logo-Design-Bunnydevs

Thank you.

Joy Abraham
Joy Abraham

More by Joy Abraham

View profile
    • Like