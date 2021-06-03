Filipe Martins

Underlist - List screen on iOS and macOS

Hi there!
This is my first shot and on it I am introducing a new app that I have been working on recently during my spare time named Underlist.
It is a simple list app but intended to be useful.
It is available to pre-order from the iOS App Store and from the macOS App Store.
https://apps.apple.com/pt/app/underlist/id821552799?l=en
The website is still a work in progress and still doesn't reflect all features that the application offers. But you can take a look for more info:
https://underlist.app
And as well the Twitter account is at the beginning but contains some raw videos with more features.
Stay tuned for more content.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
