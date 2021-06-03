eBook Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone 👋
For my latest YouTube video all about basic website animations in Webflow, I designed this landing page for a potential eBook project.
Right now in web design I love large print inspired typography, so wanted to try that out in this design.
Let me know what you think and have a look at my YouTube channel if you're interested 👍