eBook Landing Page

Hi everyone 👋

For my latest YouTube video all about basic website animations in Webflow, I designed this landing page for a potential eBook project.

Right now in web design I love large print inspired typography, so wanted to try that out in this design.

Let me know what you think and have a look at my YouTube channel if you're interested 👍

