Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design

Remitt - Web App

Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Barly Vallendito for Dipa: UI/UX Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Remitt - Web App analytics chart transaction dashboad bank money finance wallet web app fintech web design web website designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
Download color palette

Hey guys,

Exploring design on the Finance dashboard platform. Hope you like it. Thanks!

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

__________________

Website | Instagram | UI Kit

Dipa: UI/UX Design
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Harmonizing Digital Product Design 🧘🏻‍♂️
Hire Us

More by Dipa: UI/UX Design

View profile
    • Like