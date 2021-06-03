Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michael Andreuzza

wickedtemplates || Live on Product Hunt web design launch producthunt product
👋 Hello Dribblers

Wicked is back, and more wicked than ever before, with new features and HUGE DISCOUNTS for today's launch and all PRODUCTHUNTERS ( at the end of this text )

What are the new features you may wonder?

First of all our scaffolding uses gulp to create workflows that make it easier for developers.
The templates are built with
-----
🥳 Tailwind.
🥳 Template engine, Handlebars.
🥳 Next.js
🥳 Alpine.js
🥳 The Figma files are also available.
🥳 Dark mode.
🥳 Imagemin to put your images on a diet.
🥳 Clean and tidy code.
🥳 Headwind using the standard settings for consistency
🥳 Twinmacro, CSS-in-js, available on our Next.js templates
🥳 Figma, now all templates include the figma files
🥳 All our landing pages include APP & SAAS version of them.

THE BIGGEST UPDATE IS THAT...
There is no need for framework integration. 🎉🎉

1️⃣ Download
2️⃣ Fill up with your content.
3️⃣ Deploy.

Oh boy,...What a time to be alive !!

🧁 We want to celebrate this growth and give you some stunning discounts.

1️⃣ The first 10 customers, get the Bundle for $29
2️⃣ The 20 next, get it for $39
3️⃣ The rest of the day it will have a huge discount too! $49 when the original price is $149

Get the Bundle here:

📦 https://www.wickedtemplates.com/...

See all templates here:

🗃️ https://www.wickedtemplates.com/...

Thank you so much, everybody, we wish you a great day.

/mike

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Founder | Front-end | UI/UX design @ wickedtemplates.

    • Like