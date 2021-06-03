wickedtemplates || Live on Product Hunt

Trending designs to inspire you
👋 Hello Dribblers
Wicked is back, and more wicked than ever before, with new features and HUGE DISCOUNTS for today's launch and all PRODUCTHUNTERS ( at the end of this text )
What are the new features you may wonder?
First of all our scaffolding uses gulp to create workflows that make it easier for developers.
The templates are built with
-----
🥳 Tailwind.
🥳 Template engine, Handlebars.
🥳 Next.js
🥳 Alpine.js
🥳 The Figma files are also available.
🥳 Dark mode.
🥳 Imagemin to put your images on a diet.
🥳 Clean and tidy code.
🥳 Headwind using the standard settings for consistency
🥳 Twinmacro, CSS-in-js, available on our Next.js templates
🥳 Figma, now all templates include the figma files
🥳 All our landing pages include APP & SAAS version of them.
THE BIGGEST UPDATE IS THAT...
There is no need for framework integration. 🎉🎉
1️⃣ Download
2️⃣ Fill up with your content.
3️⃣ Deploy.
Oh boy,...What a time to be alive !!
🧁 We want to celebrate this growth and give you some stunning discounts.
1️⃣ The first 10 customers, get the Bundle for $29
2️⃣ The 20 next, get it for $39
3️⃣ The rest of the day it will have a huge discount too! $49 when the original price is $149
Get the Bundle here:
📦 https://www.wickedtemplates.com/...
See all templates here:
🗃️ https://www.wickedtemplates.com/...
Thank you so much, everybody, we wish you a great day.
/mike