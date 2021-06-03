Aravindh C

404 Page | Daily UI 008

404 Page | Daily UI 008
Hello dribbblers,
Stepping on Day 8 of the Daily UI challenge. I designed a 404 page of a website. 404 pages are crucial for a design because it has a major factor in deciding whether the user stays or not!. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn

