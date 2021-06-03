404 Page | Daily UI 008

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbblers,
Stepping on Day 8 of the Daily UI challenge. I designed a 404 page of a website. 404 pages are crucial for a design because it has a major factor in deciding whether the user stays or not!. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.
Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn