Godless - Full

Godless - Full traditional animation light character grain 2d animation framebyframe after effects animation
Our latest personal project with Elise Leonard.
📺 She just watched 'Godless' on Netlix - and obviously loved the show and the title sequence - so she made this illustration inspired by the ass-kicking Alice Fletcher. Look at THAT LIGHTING!!! 🤩
Whenever I see cloth in the wind, I just gotta make it move. So I did and here's yet another fun yet challenging collaboration that sees the light of day.

👀 If you haven't seen the show, check it out!
🔗 Also check out the project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118380089/Godless

