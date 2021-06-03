Flyer for Green Cross

Trending designs to inspire you
Creation of two educational flyers addressed to the schoolchildren of the elementary schools in the rural areas of Senegal where Green Cross in collaboration with Giorgio Armani implemented a project (Aqua For Life) for water re-abilitation to provide access to safe drinking water for children and their communities.
This brochure refers to the right way of hand washing for the prevention of the spread of gastrointestinal diseases.