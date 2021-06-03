Andromachi Lykartsi

Flyer for Green Cross

Andromachi Lykartsi
Andromachi Lykartsi
  • Save
Flyer for Green Cross educational flyer ngo school flyer design illustration
Download color palette

Creation of two educational flyers addressed to the schoolchildren of the elementary schools in the rural areas of Senegal where Green Cross in collaboration with Giorgio Armani implemented a project (Aqua For Life) for water re-abilitation to provide access to safe drinking water for children and their communities.

This brochure refers to the right way of hand washing for the prevention of the spread of gastrointestinal diseases.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Andromachi Lykartsi
Andromachi Lykartsi

More by Andromachi Lykartsi

View profile
    • Like