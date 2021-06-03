ROSE - The Coffee Company | Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
ROSE - The Coffee Company is a warm, cosseted boutique cafe in the city of Srinagar, that offers a genial & welcoming atmosphere with an array of international comfort food.
The brand identity was meticulously designed to reflect the ethos of the place, as seen in its preference for floral motifs and a minimalistic appeal which compliments the cafe’s pastel ambience.
Full project on Behance: https://lnkd.in/gEhNge7