Mary Rose Avenido

Savings for Plant Poster

Savings for Plant Poster
I created this design for my piggy bank which I use to raise money to buy plants.

Credits:
Coin image : Designed by rawpixel.com / Freepik
Plant image: Designed by winkimages / Freepik

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Mary Rose Avenido
Mary Rose Avenido

