Badge Logo Design

This month's Bay State Design Shop design challenge was to redesign the U.S. National Park Service logo. I simplified some shapes, switched up some type to give a nod to their vintage postcards and signage, and swapped out the bison for an eagle and a founding date since I felt these better represented both their history and the breadth of their presence across the country.