Badge Logo Design

Badge Logo Design minimalist logo minimalist design illustration badge design badges badge logo logodesign branding iosdesign minimal eagal bird mountain
This month's Bay State Design Shop design challenge was to redesign the U.S. National Park Service logo. I simplified some shapes, switched up some type to give a nod to their vintage postcards and signage, and swapped out the bison for an eagle and a founding date since I felt these better represented both their history and the breadth of their presence across the country.

