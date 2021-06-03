Noha Ibrahim

Grocery delivery app

Noha Ibrahim
Noha Ibrahim
Hire Me
  • Save
Grocery delivery app design ui ui ux ui design uiux uidesign delivery delivery app grocery list grocery grocery online grocery store grocery app
Grocery delivery app design ui ui ux ui design uiux uidesign delivery delivery app grocery list grocery grocery online grocery store grocery app
Grocery delivery app design ui ui ux ui design uiux uidesign delivery delivery app grocery list grocery grocery online grocery store grocery app
Grocery delivery app design ui ui ux ui design uiux uidesign delivery delivery app grocery list grocery grocery online grocery store grocery app
Grocery delivery app design ui ui ux ui design uiux uidesign delivery delivery app grocery list grocery grocery online grocery store grocery app
Grocery delivery app design ui ui ux ui design uiux uidesign delivery delivery app grocery list grocery grocery online grocery store grocery app
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1 – 1.png
  2. 1.png
  3. 1 – 1.png
  4. 1 – 2.png
  5. 1 – 3.png
  6. 1 – 4.png

Since the pandemic, the grocery industry has witnessed millions of grocery app downloads. So, the goal was to rethink online shopping using technology that will improve the shopping experience without disrupting but rather supporting the process.

Noha Ibrahim
Noha Ibrahim
Making your thoughts visible
Hire Me

More by Noha Ibrahim

View profile
    • Like