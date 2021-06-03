Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Яна Перхурович
Akveo.Design

Car Insurance Mobile App

Яна Перхурович
Akveo.Design
Яна Перхурович for Akveo.Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Car Insurance Mobile App map insurance app car insurance uxdesign uidesign application design application ui application figmadesign figma ios app design ios app uiuxdesign ux ui mobile ui design mobile ui ux mobile ui mobile app
Download color palette

A concept of car insurance mobile app. Easy navigation, quick claims submissions and best insurance policies proposals integrated into one app.

I hope you’ll like the design!

💌 Share with us your idea or challenge. We are available for new projects at design@akveo.com
Eva Design | Website | Behance | Instagram

Akveo.Design
Akveo.Design
Digital Product Design Agency
Hire Us

More by Akveo.Design

View profile
    • Like