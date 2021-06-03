Alan Jacob George

Kumar L Santosh Postcard Design

Alan Jacob George
Alan Jacob George
  • Save
Kumar L Santosh Postcard Design navy blue renders white luxury 3d personal branding stationery pattern postcard business blue modern branding typography flat art clean minimal graphic design design
Download color palette

First in the series, the postcard design for Santosh's personal branding. A clean rich pattern that exudes luxury and looks very professional, just right for business.

Check out the project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/116473537/Kumar-L-Santosh

Alan Jacob George
Alan Jacob George

More by Alan Jacob George

View profile
    • Like