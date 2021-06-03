komnata

Format Display – font for architectural bureau

komnata
komnata
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

The bureau's corporate font was made with an eye to the typography of constructivism. Modularity, simplicity and avant-garde character of the type help the bureau to find expressiveness.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
komnata
komnata
Making design and creative projects with love to brands 🔥
Hire Us

More by komnata

View profile
    • Like