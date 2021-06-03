Dinodust logo guides

Meet my company logo! Dinodust is a creative studio selling design & web services to fund the development of games I've long been dreaming of making.

With this logo I wanted to tell a small story within a single frame, using the negative space: a meteor (top left round cut) falling upon dino, happening to look like a pterodactyl. Can you see it?

Keeping it abstract thanks to basic geometry turns out quite playful in the end, and makes it really easy to compose with text. I'm very happy with it, as the last time I made a logo dates back to 2013.