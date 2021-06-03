UI Concept design | EzyGain website (Home)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello there!
Here is another website concept I did for my startup. This time, this web page introduces our balance and gait rehabilitation treadmill for individuals. Compared to my last website concept,
I'm using here real pictures to show our product in situation, allowing our customers to have a better idea of our device at home.
Hope you guys enjoy the render! Your feedback is always welcome. 🙂