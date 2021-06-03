Félix Botella

UI Concept design | EzyGain website (Home)

Here is another website concept I did for my startup. This time, this web page introduces our balance and gait rehabilitation treadmill for individuals. Compared to my last website concept,  I'm using here real pictures to show our product in situation, allowing our customers to have a better idea of our device at home.

Hope you guys enjoy the render! Your feedback is always welcome. 🙂

