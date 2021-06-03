Aditya Bhardwaj

Music Player

Aditya Bhardwaj
Aditya Bhardwaj
  • Save
Music Player songs song michaeljackson thriller app design dailyui daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge daily100challenge ui musicplayer music player music
Download color palette

Hi!
This is my Day 9 project of #DailyUI Challenge
Design Hint...
Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tourbus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each deveice type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider.
Feel free to give your suggestions
Thanks
Software - Figma

Aditya Bhardwaj
Aditya Bhardwaj

More by Aditya Bhardwaj

View profile
    • Like