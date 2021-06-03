Hi!

This is my Day 9 project of #DailyUI Challenge

Design Hint...

Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tourbus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each deveice type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider.

Feel free to give your suggestions

Thanks

Software - Figma