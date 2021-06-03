Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing page - JALU Live stream Commentating

Landing page - JALU Live stream Commentating branding together channel sport game live stream mobile intro design thinking ui ux app
Jalu aimes to disrupt how fans watch sport games at home, by giving viewers a pool of diverse commentators (streamers), each with their a unique take on the game and a platform for fans and streamer to interact.

See the full case study on Behance

Find me on Behance & Twitter

German UX Lead with 10+ years in Product & Branding
