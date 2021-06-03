M Wildan Cahya Syarief

Tarteel.ai - Achievement Badges Icon Illustration

Achievement Badges Icons for Tarteel.ai mobile application.
Tarteel.ai is a Quran Application with Artificial Intelligence to perform speech recognition and analyzing Quran recitation.

The badges are just graphical icon rewards for the users after reaching various achievements. Although it didn't have a real-world value for the user, hopefully, it can engage and motivate the users to recite the Quran more.

Go check the Tarteel.ai here, or Download the Apps from Appstore or Playstore.

As always, any thoughts will be appreciated!

