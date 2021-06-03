UGEM

Vacation Rental Service Landing Animation

UGEM
UGEM
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

What’s up, guys?👋

Here we are to share another animated concept with you. We created this classy hero section in dark shades for a vacation rental service landing page.

Press ❤️ if you like the concept, and let us know what you think about it in the comments below.

Thanks to Andrey and Bogdan for great work

More pixels 👇🏻
Behance | Facebook | Instagram

UGEM
UGEM
Perfect experience and appealing interface for all screens
Hire Us

More by UGEM

View profile
    • Like