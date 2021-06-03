Delivery tracking and price comparison app

This is one of my older designs, a mobile app for delivery tracking and sellers' comparison on AliBaba and AliExpress. But it may be suitable for other platforms as well. The main color is white, so that the user's attention could be focused on the content. The color indicators show the seller’s rating and the delivery status. I used many Unsplash photos in this project, here are all the credits:

Дизайн приложения для отслеживания доставки и выбора лучшего продавца и цена на AliExpress и AliBaba. Подходит и для других аналогичных платформ. Основной цвет - белый, чтобы не отвлекать пользователя от контента. Рейтинг продавца, товара и статус доставки отображаются с помощью цветовых индикаторов.

