Logotype - Jalu.tv

Logotype - Jalu.tv commentating game sport streaming idenity app minimalism gradient yellow typography logo branding
Jalu aimes to disrupt how fans watch sport games at home, by giving viewers a pool of diverse commentators (streamers), each with their a unique take on the game and a platform for fans and streamer to interact.

