Good for Sale
Ceptari Tyas

Jiko Cryptocurrency App

Ceptari Tyas
Ceptari Tyas
Hire Me
  • Save
Jiko Cryptocurrency App cryptocurrency investment 3d bitcoin payment bank design blue ios app ios crypto wallet crypto layout mobile figma clean uiux ux ui
Jiko Cryptocurrency App cryptocurrency investment 3d bitcoin payment bank design blue ios app ios crypto wallet crypto layout mobile figma clean uiux ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Jiko Crypto Design 1.png
  2. Jiko Crypto Design 2.png

Jiko Cryptocurrency App

Price
$5
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Jiko Cryptocurrency App

Hi Dribbbles

Jiko App is help you reviewing data and easily buy/sell various digital crypto from your device.

What is your opinion?

Share your thoughts and don’t forget to have your apple a day!

Awesome 3D Crypto : Iconscout Freebies
Illustration : Flaticons
***********

Press the Like button or 'L' to show some love ❣️ and follow me on Instagram !

Thanks for watching 😊

Ceptari Tyas
Ceptari Tyas
Crafting beautiful UI Design for your product
Hire Me

More by Ceptari Tyas

View profile
    • Like