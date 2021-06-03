Erfan

Logo Evolution - Jalu - Sports Game Commentator

Logo Evolution - Jalu - Sports Game Commentator progressive interactive community custom play button speech bubble logotype metaphor icon logo branding
Jalu aimes to disrupt how fans watch sport games at home, by giving viewers a pool of diverse commentators (streamers), each with their a unique take on the game and a platform for fans and streamer to interact.

