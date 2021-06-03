Smart Home App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
We are pleased to present a new design concept. This time, it is all about domotics. Home automation is a popular trend nowadays, so we could not help paying attention to the smart house concept. Everything is in its place here: a user-friendly and clear app layout, cozy colors, and a touch of personalization to control every aspect of your comfortable living.
Do you like what you see? Then please rate the design and do not hesitate to contact us if you want to build something similar to it.