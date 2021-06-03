Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Даша Пугачева
Andersen Design

Smart Home App Design

Даша Пугачева
Andersen Design
Даша Пугачева for Andersen Design
Smart Home App Design welcome page controler indicators app design android app ios app switches clean comfortable personalized clean ui user friendly concept automation smarthome design concept app ux ui design
We are pleased to present a new design concept. This time, it is all about domotics. Home automation is a popular trend nowadays, so we could not help paying attention to the smart house concept. Everything is in its place here: a user-friendly and clear app layout, cozy colors, and a touch of personalization to control every aspect of your comfortable living.

Do you like what you see? Then please rate the design and do not hesitate to contact us if you want to build something similar to it.

Andersen Design
Andersen Design
