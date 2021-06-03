SherryWang

E-commerce app

SherryWang
SherryWang
  • Save
E-commerce app invite sketch illustration graphics app ui
Download color palette

Hi, friends
This is a shopping app design in Ghana, Africa. I tried to apply the colors and patterns of African characteristics to the design. Hope you like it and look forward to your comments.

I have 1 invite to gift to one great designer!
How to get your invite and become a player?
• Send me your portfolio (or your best works) until August 9th, 2021.
Google email:
wangxuebing248@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
SherryWang
SherryWang

More by SherryWang

View profile
    • Like