E-commerce app

Hi, friends
This is a shopping app design in Ghana, Africa. I tried to apply the colors and patterns of African characteristics to the design. Hope you like it and look forward to your comments.
I have 1 invite to gift to one great designer!
How to get your invite and become a player?
• Send me your portfolio (or your best works) until August 9th, 2021.
Google email:
wangxuebing248@gmail.com