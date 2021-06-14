🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
It actually happened 🎬 🎥 🎉 I recently finished a mighty internal project with the team at @netflix! 5 glorious minutes of kinetic and character filled type sequences. This was one hell of test for my type/motion skills, but the challenge and the late nights working on a PST time zone was totally worth it!
It’s not something I can publicly show, so for now I will just say a HUGE thank you to Max, Laura and Audrey for inviting me to work on the project! It was insane 🙌🏻
Little backstory here...this project literally came about from me posting my work out on IG! One of the team found me through the use of the hashtags I add on to each of my posts (#kinetictype)!
So never be embarrassed to post a load of tags into your designs and creations! You never know who’s going to see them...👀
