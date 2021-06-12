Mat Voyce

EXCITED

EXCITED simple character loop shadow motion animation logo typography icon illustration
So much going on right now, so much excitement 🥳 ( p.s. this is dedicated to that special someone who wanted to message me to let me know they can’t believe I’ve managed to make a crappy career out of animating the same three fonts day in day out...so here’s the font ‘Cowboy Slang’ which takes me up to 4 right pal?)

www.instagram.com/matvoyce

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
A non-award-winning Graphic/Motion Designer
