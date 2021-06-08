POCKO 🥳 It’s my pleasure to tell y’all I’m now represented by those lovely folks over at @pocko in 🇪🇺 & Asia!

PLUS I’m taking over their account this week sharing some of my favourite projects and a few behind the scenes!

P.S this post design is what happens when you can’t decide on the perfect type style...six variations later and I think I nailed it...which is your favourite?

www.instagram.com/matvoyce