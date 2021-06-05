Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mat Voyce

WEEK NITE

Mat Voyce
Mat Voyce
Hire Me
  • Save
WEEK NITE
Download color palette

Come on @camdentownbrewery every single can design by @studiojuice is a beaut...and asking for a lil animated type 😉 or maybe a few lil animated stickers of your flaves? That giphy account of yours is looking a lil empty team?!

My agent @pocko is awaiting your response 👀

*Disclaimer, this is faux project...but if you don’t ask, you don’t get. + swipe through for a few timing variations 🙌🏻

www.instagram.com/matvoyce

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Mat Voyce
Mat Voyce
A non-award-winning Graphic/Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Mat Voyce

View profile
    • Like