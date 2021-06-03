Swirl Mobile Onboarding Screens

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The onboarding screens for my prototype of Swirl, a mobile app that enables content creators to ideate, collaborate, and co-create with brands, fans, and each other. Swirl won Grand Champion at UX University 2021, a collegiate product design competition hosted by the User Experience Society.