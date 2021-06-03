Swirl Mobile Onboarding Screens

Pauline Wee

The onboarding screens for my prototype of Swirl, a mobile app that enables content creators to ideate, collaborate, and co-create with brands, fans, and each other. Swirl won Grand Champion at UX University 2021, a collegiate product design competition hosted by the User Experience Society.

