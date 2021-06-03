Nada Sikander

Instagram Day - India

Nada Sikander
Nada Sikander
Hire Me
  • Save
Instagram Day - India event branding events banners typography design branding illustration creative graphic design
Instagram Day - India event branding events banners typography design branding illustration creative graphic design
Instagram Day - India event branding events banners typography design branding illustration creative graphic design
Instagram Day - India event branding events banners typography design branding illustration creative graphic design
Instagram Day - India event branding events banners typography design branding illustration creative graphic design
Instagram Day - India event branding events banners typography design branding illustration creative graphic design
Instagram Day - India event branding events banners typography design branding illustration creative graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Instagram Day Template.jpg
  2. Render 04.jpg
  3. Render 03.jpg
  4. Render 05.jpg
  5. Render 06.jpg
  6. Render 02.jpg
  7. Render 01.jpg

Instagram wanted to be positioned as an aspirational brand for millennial's. They wanted us to showcase them as a platform that is relevant to advertisers and their target audience in India.

I designed the main graphic language for the event keeping in mind the celebration of Instagram in India, and used elements that truly resemble the essence of our country. I also helped ideate on the difference venue experiences keeping in mind the client requirement

Swipe >> to see different spaces designed

Nada Sikander
Nada Sikander
Graphic designer and Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Nada Sikander

View profile
    • Like