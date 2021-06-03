Instagram Day - India

Trending designs to inspire you
Instagram wanted to be positioned as an aspirational brand for millennial's. They wanted us to showcase them as a platform that is relevant to advertisers and their target audience in India.
I designed the main graphic language for the event keeping in mind the celebration of Instagram in India, and used elements that truly resemble the essence of our country. I also helped ideate on the difference venue experiences keeping in mind the client requirement
Swipe >> to see different spaces designed