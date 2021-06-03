Jay Bhadra

Corporate Business Flyer Template

Corporate Business Flyer Template
FEATURES:
1 Flyer with 1 Design Options
8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
Smart Object for Replace product/model image in photoshop
Free Fonts Used
Clean & Modern Design
300 DPI CMYK

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/star_pixels11/design-one-pager-business-corporate-real-estate-flyer-24hr

