Corporate Business Flyer Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
FEATURES:
1 Flyer with 1 Design Options
8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
Smart Object for Replace product/model image in photoshop
Free Fonts Used
Clean & Modern Design
300 DPI CMYK
WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/star_pixels11/design-one-pager-business-corporate-real-estate-flyer-24hr