Corporate Business Flyer Template

FEATURES:

1 Flyer with 1 Design Options

8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)

Smart Object for Replace product/model image in photoshop

Free Fonts Used

Clean & Modern Design

300 DPI CMYK

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?

Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/star_pixels11/design-one-pager-business-corporate-real-estate-flyer-24hr