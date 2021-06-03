Eugeniya M

03 Daily UI. Travel App

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M
  • Save
03 Daily UI. Travel App neumorphism 90s vintage design vintage modern travel iphone mobile design mobile ui mobile app logo branding 2021 app neumorphic button ui ux minimalism design
Download color palette

Hey! For my today's challenge I decided to do a travel app in vintage style. I think this is an unusual way to visualise the topic, and it turned out to be quite funny imho :)

If you like it, press L!

Have a nice day!

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M

More by Eugeniya M

View profile
    • Like