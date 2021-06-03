03 Daily UI. Travel App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey! For my today's challenge I decided to do a travel app in vintage style. I think this is an unusual way to visualise the topic, and it turned out to be quite funny imho :)
If you like it, press L!
Have a nice day!