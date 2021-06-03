How do you create a brand identity?

A strong and recognizable brand can help a business be more successful, which is why creating an effective brand identity is so important.

But, what goes into creating a brand identity that supports your business goals, and why is branding so important?

There are few important tips for brand identity.

1: Complete Your Brand Strategy.

2: Dig Into Your Current Brand Identity.

3: Know Your Personas.

4: Identify Your Competition.

5: Write Your Creative Brief.

6: Brainstorm Your Visuals.

7: Design Your Individual Elements.

8: Build Your Brand Style Guide.