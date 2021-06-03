Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
How do you create a brand identity?

A strong and recognizable brand can help a business be more successful, which is why creating an effective brand identity is so important.
But, what goes into creating a brand identity that supports your business goals, and why is branding so important?
There are few important tips for brand identity.
1: Complete Your Brand Strategy.
2: Dig Into Your Current Brand Identity.
3: Know Your Personas.
4: Identify Your Competition.
5: Write Your Creative Brief.
6: Brainstorm Your Visuals.
7: Design Your Individual Elements.
8: Build Your Brand Style Guide.

