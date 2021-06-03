Goldwyn Latuheru
The Main Ingredient

Experimenting with a navigation for reading

Goldwyn Latuheru
The Main Ingredient
Goldwyn Latuheru for The Main Ingredient
  • Save
Download color palette

A simple experiment for a product we're working on. Keeping the focus on the page, with a minimal chapter based navigation.

I've attached the Principle file in the attachments if you want to find out how I've created this shot 😊

FP_Nav-Experiment.prd
10 MB
Download
The Main Ingredient
The Main Ingredient
Digital venture builders by heart
Like