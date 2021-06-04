Financial Operations: Сhosing Strategy

Trending designs to inspire you
In case you’re not familiar with the Wolf of Wall Street, the Bull and the Bear, respectively, are long-standing symbols of optimism and pessimism about the outlook for the stock market.
So, a “bear”🐻 is someone who expects prices to fall, thus selling stocks. And a “bull”🐂 is a speculator who buys a holding in a stock.
