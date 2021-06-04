Shakuro Graphics

Financial Operations: Сhosing Strategy

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Hire Me
  • Save
Financial Operations: Сhosing Strategy stock market operations strategy finance financial girl character graphic digital art character illustration illustration for web flat character design illustration art illustrator character vector shakuro design art illustration
Download color palette

In case you’re not familiar with the Wolf of Wall Street, the Bull and the Bear, respectively, are long-standing symbols of optimism and pessimism about the outlook for the stock market.
So, a “bear”🐻 is someone who expects prices to fall, thus selling stocks. And a “bull”🐂 is a speculator who buys a holding in a stock.

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
Hire Me

More by Shakuro Graphics

View profile
    • Like