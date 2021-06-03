Danyal Saif

Notable - eLearning Platform

Danyal Saif
Danyal Saif
  • Save
Notable - eLearning Platform mobile app mobile ui ux design ui design ux ui uxui ux ui ux studying study uxdesign uidesign uiux app design mobile ui online learning learning education app education
Download color palette

Educational app for Students and Teachers.

• It's a two way educational process which covers student view and teacher view.

Students have the functionality to:
• Enroll using class ID
• View their class schedule
• Easy way of submitting assignment
• Quizzes with in the app
• Track their grades
• Includes Online classes (Video calling)
and many more.

Teachers have the functionality to:
• Enroll using their ID's
• Take Online Classes
• View/Edit/Update their class schedules
• Create Assignments
• Create an online quiz
and many more.

For More design Follow me on dribbble

Available for new projects, Contact me
📮 daniyalsaif22@gmail.com

Danyal Saif
Danyal Saif

More by Danyal Saif

View profile
    • Like