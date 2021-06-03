Notable - eLearning Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Educational app for Students and Teachers.
• It's a two way educational process which covers student view and teacher view.
Students have the functionality to:
• Enroll using class ID
• View their class schedule
• Easy way of submitting assignment
• Quizzes with in the app
• Track their grades
• Includes Online classes (Video calling)
and many more.
Teachers have the functionality to:
• Enroll using their ID's
• Take Online Classes
• View/Edit/Update their class schedules
• Create Assignments
• Create an online quiz
and many more.
