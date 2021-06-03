Introducing EP Stellari Display Font

Trending designs to inspire you
EP Stellari is a modern futuristic font with a little bit of classic touch. Its construction is made from the combination of bold and thin lines, taking characteristics from common serif and strong futuristic forms.
- OTF Features available
- 38 pairs/groups of ligature included
- At least 80 latin languages supported
- All caps, no lowercases
- 291 glyphs
EP Stellari is made by designer and art director Edy Pang (edypang). You can use it for personal and commercial projects. But do not redistribute.
You can download it for free by typing "0" in the price section, or pay for $1, $2, $10, whatever you want.
https://gum.co/stellari