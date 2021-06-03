Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Realistic Planks in Minecraft

The Material was originally made in Substance Designer, and added to a realistic Minecraft resource pack called Clarium, which is a pack I am working on, I will post more updates of the pack soon.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
