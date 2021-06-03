Guide page illustration/Login

Hi guys, this is my new work. The highlight of this work is the small illustration on the interface. In order to shorten the process of new app startup, the function introduction diagram is designed at the top of the login page. Users don't need to check the function introduction diagram before entering the app as usual when starting a new app. The product belongs to the social app. I use Emoji expression, which is commonly used in social networking, to extend and draw illustrations, so as to make the product attribute positioning more clear. Emoji expression is very familiar, interesting and highly accepted by everyone. I hope you like this work!