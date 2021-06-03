Flight Booking App Design

Whether you’re traveling for business or leisure, choose our newly designed flight booking app for an elevated flight booking experience.

We have used an elegant color scheme and alluring illustration to catch visitors' attention at first sight. This App allows users to search domestic and international flights. They can also check their seat and book with just one tap.

This fully-fledged flight booking app makes your traveling easier and faster and transparent.

Tools: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator

