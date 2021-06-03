Masum Billah

Fashion e-commerce - Mobile App UI kit

Masum Billah
Masum Billah
  • Save
Fashion e-commerce - Mobile App UI kit e-commerce mobile app commercial online store fashion brand fashion clothe shopping app e-commerce design e-commerce shop e-commerce fashion app design mobile app design fashion app mobile ui mobile app app design ui clean branding minimal
Download color palette

Hi, friends

Some other screens from the fashion e-commerce app UI kit we are working on. I hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

I am available for new projects.

Contact: mb1673072@gmail.com

Masum Billah
Masum Billah

More by Masum Billah

View profile
    • Like