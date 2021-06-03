Maintence Network UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys!🤩
In 2019 yesterday. I worked with someone to work on a project called Maintence Network, where later this user interface is used to report complaints if the modem, television and others have problems, such as examples of applications, namely Indihome apps or Firstmedia apps.
Let me know what do you think? in comment section 🤩
Instagram Designbyrefly
I hope you enjoy it bruh!
Feel free to leave feedback
