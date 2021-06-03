Saberin hasan

Symbolic logo sample

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan
  • Save
Symbolic logo sample logodesigner graphicdesigner symboliclogo logos vectors 3d animation symbolism goldenratio flat minimal web app packaging typography ui ux vector design graphic design
Download color palette

Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4/

Sample of symbolic logo design

A logo is a visual symbol used to instantly identify a company, organization, product, or brand. … Some logos contain hidden messaging, for example, keen observers will notice how the FedEx logo contains a white arrow shape, in the negative space between the letters E and X, to symbolize delivery accuracy.

To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://dribbble.com/saberi

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan

More by Saberin hasan

View profile
    • Like